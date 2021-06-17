NASA Administrator Statement on China Crewed Launch
NASA
Jun 17, 2021, 08:18 ET
WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released the following statement Thursday regarding the China National Space Agency's launch of the first crew to its Tiangong space station:
"Congratulations to China on the successful launch of crew to their space station! I look forward to the scientific discoveries to come."
