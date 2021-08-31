NASA Administrator Statement on Meeting with Ukrainian President
NASA
Aug 31, 2021, 16:18 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit Tuesday to NASA Headquarters in Washington:
"It was an honor to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.
"We discussed our renewed commitment to partnership in space, our shared interest in exploration and discovery, and the importance of international cooperation for achieving mutual ambitions in space."
For more information on NASA and agency activities, visit:
-end-
SOURCE NASA
Related Links
Also from this source
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article