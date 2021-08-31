NASA Administrator Statement on Meeting with Ukrainian President

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit Tuesday to NASA Headquarters in Washington:

"It was an honor to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.

"We discussed our renewed commitment to partnership in space, our shared interest in exploration and discovery, and the importance of international cooperation for achieving mutual ambitions in space."

