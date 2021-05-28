NASA Administrator Statement on President's FY 2022 Funding Request

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson:

"The Biden-Harris Administration's fiscal year 2022 funding request is an investment in America's future. Agency activities contribute to economies local and national, invest in the next generation through STEM education, and are essential to American leadership around the world. This budget request is evidence that NASA's missions contribute to the administration's larger goals for America: addressing climate change, promoting equity, and driving economic growth.

"As a global leader in Earth science and our eyes in the sky, NASA is uniquely positioned to help the world understand and mitigate climate change. This funding request increases investment in climate research and science programs, allowing NASA to build the next generation platform: The Earth System Observatory, an array of space-based satellites, instruments, and missions, will deliver critical data to help us better understand Earth as a system and prepare and protect our communities in the face of natural hazards.

"This FY 2022 budget, along with continued bipartisan support for NASA's goals and missions, will empower NASA and the United States to lead humanity into the next era in exploration – an era in which government and the private sector partner to take us farther than ever before – to the Moon, to Mars, and beyond – and to expand science, economic growth, and well-being here on Earth."

