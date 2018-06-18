NASA Administrator Statement on Space Policy Directive-3

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Monday's signing of Space Policy Directive-3 by President Donald Trump:

"NASA strongly supports the White House's continued bold direction in forging a sustainable and focused space policy that strengthens American leadership. It was my honor today to represent the agency at the National Space Council, where the President announced Space Policy Directive-3 – which will guide critical and much-needed progress for space traffic management.

"SPD-3 builds on our continued progress implementing SPD-1, which is galvanizing American space leadership by returning to the Moon with commercial and international partners, and SPD-2, which will create regulatory certainty for entrepreneurs to raise capital to grow the American economy in space.

"As we continue to thrive in space, we also have more people launching to orbit, and an increasingly complex universe of satellites overhead. SPD-3 provides guidelines and initiatives to ensure that America is a leader in providing a safe and secure environment as space traffic increases. Common sense space situational awareness and traffic management will be good for our economy and will help provide a more stable environment for the burgeoning space economy.

"Reducing the growing threat of orbital debris is in the interest of all nations, and NASA looks forward to working with the National Space Council, the Department of Commerce and other partners on a path forward. SPD-3 and the directives that preceded it, along with the President's enthusiasm for our nation's innovative work, are providing a strong foundation for our nation to once again do the big things that will shape a bright future for all of us in space."

For information about Space Policy Directive-3, visit:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-achieving-safe-secure-future-space/

SOURCE NASA

