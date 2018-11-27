NASA Administrator to Announce New Moon to Mars Partnerships with US Companies

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA invites media to its headquarters in Washington for the announcement of new Moon partnerships with American companies at 2 p.m. EST Thursday, Nov. 29. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will make the announcement, which will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Working with U.S. companies is the next step to achieving long-term scientific study and human exploration of the Moon and Mars.

In addition to the administrator and future partners to be announced, participants in the event include:

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Washington

Stan Love, NASA astronaut, NASA's Johnson Space Center, Houston

Andrea Mosie, Apollo sample laboratory manager, Johnson

Barbara Cohen, associate project scientist for Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.

FIRST Robotics students from the Washington area

To attend in person or receive dial-in information, media must send a request with their name, affiliation and phone number to JoAnna Wendel at joanna.r.wendel@nasa.gov no later than noon on Thursday.

The event also will be available through Facebook Live, Twitch TV, YouTube, and Twitter/Periscope. The public may ask questions on Twitter by using the hashtag #askNASA or by leaving a comment on the livestream of the event on the NASA Facebook page.

Under Space Policy Directive-1, the agency will lead an innovative and sustainable exploration of the Moon together with commercial and international partners.

