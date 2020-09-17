NASA Administrator to Discuss Collaboration with US Space Force

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will participate in a virtual discussion on the agency's collaboration with the United States Space Force at 9:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 22. This Space Power Forum event will stream live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, will join Bridenstine in this discussion, hosted and moderated by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies as part of its Space Breakfast Series.

As NASA advances its plans to explore the Moon under its Artemis program, the two will discuss areas of collaboration that include support for human spaceflight, emerging space transportation, standards and best practices for safe operations in space, scientific research, and planetary defense.

Media can register for the event through the Mitchell Institute's Kamilla Gunzinger at [email protected] with the subject line: 9.22 media. Early registration is recommended.

For more information about America's Moon to Mars exploration plans, go to:

https://www.nasa.gov/moontomars

