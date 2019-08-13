NASA Administrator to Discuss Human Lander Update for Artemis Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, joined by U.S. Representatives Mo Brooks, Robert Aderholt, Scott DesJarlais and Brian Babin, will discuss updates on the agency's plans for landing humans on the Moon by 2024 through the Artemis program at 3:10 p.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 16. The remarks will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

From the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Bridenstine will discuss the center's role in launching astronauts to the Moon and landing them safely on the lunar surface. Brooks, Aderholt, DesJarlais and Babin also will deliver remarks, then join the administrator to take questions from the media.

In addition to making this announcement, Bridenstine will view progress on SLS and other efforts key to landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon in five years.

U.S. media who would like to attend the event should contact Tracy McMahan at 256-682-5326 or tracy.mcmahan@nasa.gov no later than 5 p.m. CDT Thursday, Aug. 15, and plan to arrive at the Gate 9 Visitor's Center on Rideout Road for the event by 1 p.m. CDT Friday, Aug. 16. Photo identification is required, and all media attendees must wear long pants and flat, closed-toe shoes.

For more on NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/marshall

