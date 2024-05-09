NASA Administrator to Engage Officials in Italy, Vatican, Saudi Arabia

News provided by

NASA

May 09, 2024, 10:28 ET

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing his engagement to deepen international collaboration and the peaceful use of space, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to Italy and Vatican City, followed by Saudi Arabia, beginning Thursday.

Nelson will meet with key government and space officials in each country.

Continue Reading
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gives remarks during a NASA town hall event, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Credits: NASA/Bill Ingalls
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gives remarks during a NASA town hall event, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Credits: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Italy is a longstanding partner in human spaceflight and Earth science. Nelson will meet with President Teodoro Valente, Italian Space Agency (ASI) and other officials to discuss current and future collaboration, including the Artemis campaign to return to the Moon, partnership on the International Space Station, the exploration of Mars and Venus, and Earth science missions to study our home planet.

In Saudi Arabia, Nelson will meet with Saudi Space Agency and other senior officials to discuss future collaboration and underscore the importance of civil space cooperation for the broader United States and Saudi Arabia relationship. Students will interact with Nelson about the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and their roles as members of the Artemis Generation.

For more information about NASA's international partnerships, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/oiir/

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

New Proposals to Help NASA Advance Knowledge of Our Changing Climate

New Proposals to Help NASA Advance Knowledge of Our Changing Climate

NASA has selected four proposals for concept studies of missions to help us better understand Earth science key focus areas for the benefit of all...
NASA Technology Grants to Advance Moon to Mars Space Exploration

NASA Technology Grants to Advance Moon to Mars Space Exploration

NASA has awarded nearly $1.5 million to academic, non-profit, and business organizations to advance state-of-the-art technology that will play a key...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics