NASA Administrator to Speak at Florida Institute of Technology Event

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will deliver remarks and speak to media Thursday, May 23, at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.

The remarks will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Florida Tech is hosting a space technology event to engage students, research faculty, regional institutions and local businesses, and discuss NASA opportunities and America's plan to land astronauts on the Moon in 2024.

Bridenstine will deliver a keynote address from 1 to 2 p.m. EDT in the Hartley Room, on the second floor of the university's Denius Student Center, 144 Florida Tech Drive, Melbourne.

Following his remarks, Bridenstine will be available to answer questions from media at 2:10 p.m. in the Digital Scholarship Lab at the university's Evans Library, 2949 Science Cir., Melbourne. To participate, media must RSVP by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 to Matthew Rydin at matthew.m.rydin@nasa.gov or 202-603-7522 or Adam Lowenstein at adam@fit.edu or 321-674-8964. If you are not a member of the media, pre-registration with Florida Tech is required to attend the free event.

For more information about Bridenstine, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/about/highlights/bridenstine-biography.html

For more information about the May 23 Florida Tech event, visit:

https://newsroom.fit.edu/2019/04/15/florida-tech-to-host-space-technology-day-may-23/

