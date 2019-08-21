NASA Administrator to Tour New Colorado Aerospace Complex, Discuss Artemis Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to accompany NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at 10 a.m. MDT Friday, Aug. 23, during his visit to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he will tour a newly-completed aerospace engineering complex.

The 175,000-square-foot building will serve as a collaboration hub and pipeline to Colorado's rapidly growing aerospace industry, which is actively engaging in NASA's Artemis program and other agency missions.

Bridenstine will tour the facility with university leadership to get an up-close look at, and learn more about, its Payload Operations Center, Indoor Flight and Robotics Testing Facility, Bioastronautics High Bay, and Metal and Composite Machine Shops.

Following the tour, Bridenstine will be available to talk to media before a question-and-answer session with university students about NASA's return to the Moon and on to Mars. This event also is open to media.

U.S. media who would like to attend the event should contact Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov no later than 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 22. Media must arrive at CU Boulder's Aerospace Complex, located at 3775 Discovery Dr., by 9:45 a.m. MDT Aug 23 with at least one form of government-issued photo identification.

NASA will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024 and is partnering with industry and academic institutions like the University of Colorado Boulder to accomplish this mission. For more on NASA's Artemis program, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

For more on CU Boulder's aerospace program, visit:

https://www.colorado.edu/aerospace

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

