NASA Administrator to Visit, Sign Agreement with Peru's Space Agency

News provided by

NASA

Nov 13, 2024, 17:21 ET

WASHINGTON , Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing his engagement to deepen international collaboration and promote the peaceful use of space, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to Lima on Wednesday.

Nelson will meet with Maj. Gen. Roberto Melgar Sheen, director of Peru's National Commission for Aerospace Research and Development (CONIDA) Thursday, Nov. 14, and sign a non-binding memorandum of understanding to enhance space cooperation. The memorandum of understanding between NASA and CONIDA will include safety training, a joint feasibility study for a potential sounding rockets campaign, and technical assistance for CONIDA on sounding rocket launches. 

Nelson will discuss the importance of international partnerships and collaboration in space and celebrate Peru's signing of the Artemis Accords earlier this year.

For more information about NASA's international partnerships, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/oiir/

SOURCE NASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NASA Welcomes Denmark as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

NASA Welcomes Denmark as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

Following a signing ceremony Wednesday in Denmark's capital city, Copenhagen, NASA embraced Denmark as the 48th nation to commit to the safe and...
Colorado Students to Connect with NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

Colorado Students to Connect with NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

Students from Colorado will have the opportunity to hear NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams answer their prerecorded questions aboard the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics