NASA, Agencies to Brief Plans for April 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people across North America will experience a rare celestial sight on Monday, April 8: a total solar eclipse. NASA will host a media briefing with other government agencies at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 26, at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The briefing will air live on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency's website . Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

A person watches the annular solar eclipse of October 14, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas. Credits: NASA

Over the course of about an hour, viewers in 15 states across the United States will experience up to four and half minutes of darkness when the Moon moves fully in front of the Sun, revealing the Sun's faint outer atmosphere: the corona. Outside of the path of totality, people in the contiguous United States will have the opportunity to see a partial eclipse, when the Moon covers only a portion of the Sun. Learn how to safely view this celestial event on NASA's eclipse website.

NASA is joining with scientific and transportation agencies to engage the public, share safety information, and conduct science during the upcoming total solar eclipse. Representatives from these agencies will brief media about plans for the solar eclipse.

Briefing participants include:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free

Kelly Korreck , eclipse program manager, NASA Headquarters

, eclipse program manager, NASA Headquarters Shailen Bhatt , administrator, Federal Highway Administration

, administrator, Federal Highway Administration Elsayed Talaat , director, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Space Weather Observations

Media interested in attending in person must RSVP by 5 p.m., Monday, March 25, to Tiernan Doyle at [email protected]. All media interested in participating by phone must request details no later than two hours before the start of the event. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

On April 8, NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse on NASA+, the agency's website, and the NASA app beginning at 1 p.m. NASA will also stream the broadcast live on its Facebook , X , YouTube , and Twitch social media accounts, as well as have a telescope-only feed of eclipse views on the NASA TV media channel and YouTube.

To learn more about the total solar eclipse, visit:

go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2024

SOURCE NASA