NASA Ames Selects Aeronautics and Exploration Support Contractor

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the NASA Academic Mission Services 2 (NAMS-2) contract to Crown Consulting Inc., of Arlington, Virginia, to provide the agency's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley, aeronautics and exploration technology research and development support.

NAMS-2 is a single award hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum potential value of $121 million. The contract begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, with a 60-day phase-in period, followed by a two-year base period, and options to extend performance through November 2029.

Under this contract, the company will support a broad scope of scientific research and development of new and emerging capabilities and technologies associated with air traffic management, advanced technology, nanoelectronics, and prototype software in support of the Aeronautics Directorate and the Exploration Technology Directorate at NASA Ames. The work also will focus on the improvement of aircraft and airspace safety, as well as the transition of advanced aeronautics technologies into future air vehicles.

