NASA Announces Ninth Consecutive Clean Financial Audit Opinion

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NASA Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) has led the way for an unmodified audit opinion on the agency's fiscal year 2019 (FY 2019) financial statements. This represents NASA's ninth consecutive "clean" opinion from an independent accounting firm – the highest opinion possible.

"This audit opinion is an affirmation of NASA's commitment to its fiduciary responsibility for maintaining the public trust regarding the agency's valuable financial resources," said NASA CFO Jeff DeWit. "Our highly trained financial professionals will continue the quest for accountability, efficiency, and excellence as NASA pushes each day to further America's leadership in space."

NASA's OCFO prepared the FY 2019 Agency Financial Report, which highlights the agency's accountability to taxpayers as the agency works to accomplish President Donald Trump's vision of placing the first woman and next man on the surface of the Moon by 2024, and then on to Mars.

Through the OCFO, NASA manages about 0.5% of the federal budget, and with effective strategic planning and fiscal management continues to expand humanity's knowledge of science, technology, and the universe. This includes significant achievements in research aboard the International Space Station, Earth science research, technology development, aeronautics research and deep space exploration. These achievements unlock new opportunities, new technologies and new sources of prosperity for the nation's economy, creating thousands of jobs for Americans across the country in multiple sectors, and inspiring the next generation to pursue education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

