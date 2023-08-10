NASA Announces Round 1 Winners of the 2023 NASA Entrepreneurs Challenge

Winners Announced for NASA's 2023 Entrepreneurs Challenge to Develop and Commercialize Technology and Data Usage Through an Entrepreneurial Lens

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Science Mission Directorate and the NASA Tournament Lab announced the Round 1 Winners of the 2023 NASA Entrepreneurs Challenge . Eleven organizations will receive $16,000 and advance to Round 2 where they will compete for grand prize awards of up to $85,000. This year's Challenge recognizes and supports entrepreneurs working on technology that advances the agency's science goals, particularly in lunar exploration and climate science. Prizes are awarded to participants who successfully contribute ideas that further development and commercialization of technologies and data usage in these two broadly-defined areas.

Round 1 winners will now prepare to present their concepts at an in-person pitch event hosted at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo in Washington . This event will provide them with a platform to showcase their innovations to prominent figures from NASA, the military, and industry. The networking opportunities with venture capitalists and impact investors will open doors to potential partnerships that could redefine the future of space and science.

The Round 1 Winners are as follows:

Automated Monitoring of Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Claudia Hulbert

Cislune Lunar Fuel Refinery and Exporter by Cislune

Deployable Vapor Transport Pipe Demonstrator by Blnk Space

iCOSMOS-Swarm for Climate Science Data Generation by Interstel Technologies

Lunar Anti-Dust Microgrid Payload by Front Range Team

Lunar Home Maker by Moon Matter Makers

One Giant Leap for Life:Moon Demonstration Garden by " Daniel Tompkins and Gonçalo Esteves

Ringside Seats: Mote System Lunar Landing Support by Space Initiatives Inc

Spaceducks Open-Source Climate Sensor Platform by SpaceDucks

Visual Position and Navigation for Space Missions by Skyline Nav AI

To learn more about the award, visit www.nasaentrepreneurchallenge.org .

