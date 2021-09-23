NASA Announces Virtual Webb STEAM Day Event for Students, Educators

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA invites learners of all ages, including students and teachers who recently returned to the classroom environment, to register for a special event ahead of the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb STEAM Day: A Learning Journey Together is a virtual, interactive event that will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 30.

STEAM stands for science, technology, education, arts, and mathematics. Educators and families can register starting Thursday, Sept. 23, at:

https://go.nasa.gov/WebbSTEAMDay

The public can learn from experts about Webb, the next great space science observatory. Participants will hear prerecorded talks about the critical three-week period after launch, when engineers will command the observatory to unfold for use in space; listen to a Webb audiobook; learn how Webb will extend the scientific discoveries of other NASA missions, starting with the release of stunning images six months after launch; and more.

"With science, technology, engineering, and math, we'll be able to uncover the secrets of the universe," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, who will provide keynote remarks for the event. "And we interpret the meaning of the universe through art. We need the next generation of explorers, and the love for learning and exploring is for everyone."

Webb, an international program led by NASA with its partners ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency, is targeted for launch Dec. 18 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on the northeastern coast of South America.

"This virtual event will highlight how Webb's discoveries are certain to capture our imagination and change our understanding of the universe – it will inspire students to think about joining STEAM fields and anyone who wants to participate in space exploration," said Gregory Robinson, Webb's program director at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "Webb is a revolutionary mission on par with the Apollo, space shuttle, and Hubble missions – one of the most anticipated space events, and one of the most ambitious NASA missions to date."

Webb STEAM Day will offer hands-on activities and games for students and an interactive platform to explore five classrooms – science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. The event also will highlight the release of the Webb augmented reality app, talks by scientists and former Webb program interns, and a special episode of NASA STEM Stars. Recordings of the day's talks will be available online following the event.

Students are also invited to join NASA's International Space Apps Challenge Oct. 2-3, including the Webb origami design challenge, and the agency's STEAM-a-Thon event Nov. 18.

NASA is also teaming up with other organizations and companies to collaborate on educational resources ahead of Webb's launch, including LEGO Education.

To view the Webb STEAM Day program, visit:

https://go.nasa.gov/WebbSTEAMAgenda

SOURCE NASA

