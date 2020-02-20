NASA Astronaut Hague Inspires Silicon Valley to Explore Space Station Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronaut Nick Hague, along with representatives from NASA and the U.S. International Space Station National Lab, will visit San Jose, Calif., February 25 – 28, to highlight research opportunities on board the International Space Station.

This nationwide campaign, known as "Destination Station," is a joint effort to reach potential industry and commercial entities and share opportunities for microgravity research.

Since 2000, the International Space Station has been continuously inhabited for 20 years, enabling more than 2,400 researchers to conduct more than 2,000 innovative experiments in the areas of biology and biotechnology, human health, space and physical science, and technology.

The public and the press are invited to share Astronaut Hague's experiences in space at various locations throughout the week. Hague and the crews of Expedition 59 and 60 were part of an out-of-this-world team that performed more than 350 experiments in seven months, while orbiting the Earth 16 times a day.

Media are invited to the following events. Those who wish to interview Hague at any of the locations below, or for any additional opportunities, must request an interview by emailing mary.c.hague@nasa.gov or calling 719-492-0426.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Nerd Nite Silicon Valley

The Tabard Theatre

29 North San Pedro Street, San Jose, Calif. 95110

7 p.m. – Doors open

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Astronaut talk by NASA Astronaut Col. Nick Hague, U.S. Air Force

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Perkins Coie LLP (hosted by Founder Institute)

3150 Porter Drive, Palo Alto, Calif. 94306

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Presentations by NASA and the National Lab team, with "An Astronaut's Perspective" by NASA Astronaut Col. Nick Hague, U.S. Air Force

NASA's "Driven to Explore" Mobile Exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

IBM Research – Almaden

650 Harry Road, San Jose, Calif. 95120

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Astronaut talk by NASA Astronaut Col. Nick Hague, U.S. Air Force

NASA's "Driven to Explore" Mobile Exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Find NASA Astronaut Nick Hague's bio here:

https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/tyler-nick-hague

Learn more about the International Space Station and its crews here:

http://www.nasa.gov/station

For more information on the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory:

http://www.iss-casis.org

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

