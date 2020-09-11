NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Available for Interviews Before Her Return to Space

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA astronaut and biologist Kate Rubins is participating on Friday, Sept. 25, in a final round of media interviews before her October launch to the International Space Station, the second space mission of her NASA career.

The satellite interviews, live from Star City, Russia, will air on NASA Television and the agency's website from 7 to 8:30 a.m. EDT, preceded at 6:30 a.m. by video highlights of her previous spaceflight and training for her upcoming mission.

To schedule an interview with Rubins, media must contact Sarah Volkman no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at [email protected] and tune into NASA TV's Media Channel (NTV-3) during the event. Satellite tuning information is available at:

http://go.nasa.gov/1pOWUhR

Rubins' launch is planned for Oct. 14 aboard the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan with her Expedition 63/64 crewmates, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

The first person to sequence DNA in space (during her 2016 mission), Rubins will work on a cardiovascular experiment that builds on an investigation she completed during her first space mission and conduct research using the space station's Cold Atom Lab. She'll also be aboard the station for the arrival of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission and Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2.

On Nov. 2, Rubins will celebrate with her crewmates the 20th anniversary of continuous human habitation of the space station – two decades of science and technology research and breakthroughs that are furthering America's return to the Moon and human exploration of Mars.

SOURCE NASA

