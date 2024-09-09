NASA Astronauts to Discuss Mission from Space Station

NASA

Sep 09, 2024, 16:39 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to hear from NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams during an Earth to space call at 2:15 p.m. EDT, Friday, Sept. 13. The pair will participate in a news conference aboard the International Space Station in low Earth orbit.

Coverage of the event will stream on NASA+, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams prepare orbital hardware for installation inside the International Space Station. Credit: NASA
Media interested in participating must contact the newsroom at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston no later than 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at 281-483-5111 or [email protected]. To ask questions, media must dial into the news conference no later than 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A copy of NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5 for its first crewed flight, arriving at the space station on June 6. Following the agency's decision to return Starliner uncrewed, the duo will remain on the space station as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew and return home in February 2025 aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with two other crew members on NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

For more information about space station research and operations, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/station 

