NASA, Australian Space Agency to Sign Joint Statement at NASA Headquarters

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to a joint signing ceremony between NASA and the Australian Space Agency at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 21, at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard and Megan Clark, head of the Australian Space Agency, will sign a joint statement of intent to expand cooperation in space exploration, including NASA's Artemis lunar program, between the two agencies. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend the ceremony, along with Joe Hockey, Australia's ambassador to the United States and Arthur Culvahouse Jr., U.S. ambassador to Australia.

