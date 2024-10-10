NASA Awards Aerospace Research, Technology, and Simulations Contract

News provided by

NASA

Oct 10, 2024, 16:42 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Metis Technology Solutions Inc. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, to provide engineering services as well as develop and maintain software and hardware used to conduct simulations for aerospace research and development across the agency.

The Aerospace Research, Technology, and Simulations (ARTS) contract is a hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity component and has a maximum potential value of $177 million. The performance period begins Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, with a one-year base period, and options to extend performance through November 2029.

Under this contract, the company will support the preparation, development, operation, and maintenance of future and existing simulators, integration laboratories, aircraft research systems, simulation work areas, and aircraft research systems. The scope of work also will include the development, testing, and validation of advanced air traffic management automation tools, including, but not limited to, advanced concepts for aviation ecosystems. Work will primarily be performed at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley and NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, as well as other agency or government locations, as needed.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NASA, NOAA to Provide Update on Progress of Solar Cycle

NASA, NOAA to Provide Update on Progress of Solar Cycle

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will discuss the Sun's activity and the progression of Solar Cycle 25 during a...
NASA Welcomes Dominican Republic as 44th Artemis Accords Signatory

NASA Welcomes Dominican Republic as 44th Artemis Accords Signatory

The Dominican Republic is the latest nation to sign the Artemis Accords and joins 43 other countries in a commitment to advancing principles for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics