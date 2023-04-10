NASA Awards Agreement for High-Resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar

GREENBELT, Md. , April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a sole source Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to Capella Space Corporation of San Francisco to provide high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) (0.5 meter to 1.2 meters) commercial Earth observation data products.

Under this agreement, the government will issue fixed-price BPA Calls for these products, at a not-to exceed value of $7 million per Call. The work will be performed at the contractor's facilities, and other locations as specified in individual Calls issued. The period of performance is for five years from the effective date of the agreement.

The contractor is responsible for the delivery of a comprehensive catalogue of its high-resolution SAR (.5 meter to 1.2 meters) commercial Earth observation data products indicating at a minimum data sets, associated metadata and ancillary information; data cadence; data latency; area coverage; and data usage policy. Specifically, NASA is procuring, for detailed evaluation and assessment, small constellation satellite data products that might augment NASA-collected data.

To facilitate standard scientific collaborations, NASA requires compliance with a government-defined End User License Agreement to enable broad levels of dissemination and shareability of the commercial data with the U.S. government agencies and partners.

