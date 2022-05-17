NASA Awards Contract for Cybersecurity, Privacy Enterprise Solutions

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract to Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia.

CyPrESS is a cost plus award fee core and hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a total potential value of $622.5 million. The period of performance includes a base period that begins May 31, 2022, and runs through Sept. 30, 2023, as well as four option periods that run through Sept. 30, 2030.

Under the terms of the contract, Booz Allen Hamilton will provide cybersecurity and privacy enterprise solutions and services, as well as related services, for the agency's Office of Chief Information Office. The CyPrESS contract is the first enterprise cybersecurity and privacy services contract and consolidates cybersecurity and privacy work from various center and enterprise information technology contracts.

