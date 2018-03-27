HOUSTON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for continued environmental compliance and operation services at the agency's White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Environmental Compliance and Operation 2 (ECO2) is a five-year hybrid, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders. The contract, with a total potential value of $80 million, will be effective from June 1, 2018, through May 31, 2023.

Under ECO2, Navarro will provide expertise at White Sands for environmental restoration, multi-media environmental compliance, and sustainability program services, as well as general environmental operational support, including overall program management.

White Sands is a component of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. A self-contained facility with medical, fire and hazardous rescue personnel, it tests and evaluates potentially hazardous materials, spaceflight components and rocket propulsion systems for NASA centers, other government agencies, and private industry.

For more information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-contract-for-environmental-compliance-operation-services-300620598.html

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

