NASA Awards Contract for Infrared Telescope Facility Operations

News provided by

NASA

Jun 28, 2024, 17:34 ET

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected the University of Hawaii in Honolulu to maintain and operate the agency's Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) on Mauna Kea in Hilo, Hawaii.

The Management and Operations of NASA's IRTF is a hybrid firm-fixed-price contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity provision. The contract has a maximum potential value of approximately $85.5 million, with a base period of performance from Monday, July 1 to June 30, 2025. Nine optional periods, if exercised, would extend the contract through Dec. 31, 2033.

Under this contract, the University of Hawaii will provide maintenance and operation services for NASA at the telescope facility. The university will also develop and implement an operations strategy so that the facility can be used by the scientific community through peer-reviewed competition to assist NASA in achieving its goals in scientific discovery, mission support, and planetary defense.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA, Boeing to Provide Commercial Crew, Space Station Update

NASA, Boeing to Provide Commercial Crew, Space Station Update

Leadership from NASA's International Space Station and Commercial Crew Programs, as well as Boeing, will participate in a media teleconference at 2 p....
NASA Awards Contract for Cargo Mission Support

NASA Awards Contract for Cargo Mission Support

NASA has awarded a contract to Leidos, Inc. of Reston, Virginia, to provide mission support for the agency's International Space Station Program,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics