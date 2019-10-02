NASA Awards Contract for Operations, Maintenance of West Virginia Facility

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to the West Virginia University Research Corporation in Morgantown, West Virginia, for support services at the agency's Katherine Johnson Independent Verification & Validation (IV&V) facility in Fairmont, West Virginia.

"NASA's IV&V Program has performed significant work on a multitude of missions and projects, and will provide services to NASA's highest profile missions including Artemis," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "Katherine Johnson was a beacon of inspiration, representing the best of NASA's workforce, and as we look to the future I'm deeply confident in the continued relationship between the agency and West Virginia as we partner with West Virginia University. It will take the entire nation to put the first woman and next man on the Moon, and through this partnership West Virginia will play a key part in this historic accomplishment."

The Operations and Maintenance 2 (O&M2) contract is a cost-no-fee contract and has a total potential value of $24.9 million. The contract begins Oct. 1 with a six-month base period followed by four one-year options and one six-month option.

"The path to outer space goes through West Virginia," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. "The work done by the men and women at the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation facility ensures that the software that supports spaceflight, whether human or robotic, is safe and operational to meet mission objectives. I'm thrilled that this work will continue."

"West Virginians have played a major role in NASA's developments and achievements, dating back to the contributions of Hidden Figures' Katherine Johnson and Rocket Boys' Homer Hickam," said Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. "IV&V and West Virginia University have helped place numerous students at NASA facilities over the years. I am proud that West Virginia University has been awarded this contract and look forward to continuing the positive relationship between West Virginia and NASA."

"NASA's IV&V program is vitally important to its overall mission and will play a major role in making the Moon to Mars project successful. We appreciate NASA's commitment to the North Central West Virginia region," said Rep. McKinley of West Virginia. "Their partnership with West Virginia University is mutually beneficial, and we look forward to strengthening that relationship in the years to come."

The contractor will provide effective and cost efficient support necessary to operate and maintain IV&V facilities in support of its evolving needs. The contract includes such services as: administration and project management; institutional services; information technology; facilities maintenance; grounds keeping; and janitorial services. Additional services may be required at NASA's discretion for work relating to the operations, maintenance and repair or upgrade of the covered facilities. Services under this contract will be performed at IV&V.

