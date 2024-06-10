NASA Awards Contract for Safety and Mission Assurance Services

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected KBR Wyle Services LLC, of Fulton, Maryland, to provide safety and mission assurance services to the agency.

The Safety and Mission Assurance, Audits, Assessments, and Analysis (SA3) Services contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity provision and a maximum potential value of approximately $75.3 million. The three-year base performance period of this contract begins August 1, 2024, and is followed by a two-year option, which would end July 31, 2029.

The SA3 contract will provide safety and mission assurance services to NASA Headquarters in Washington and other NASA centers, programs, projects, and activities through the NASA Safety Center in Cleveland. These services include, but aren't limited to, audit/assessment/analysis support, safety assessments and hazard analysis, reliability and maintainability analysis, risk analysis and management, supply chain data management and analytics, software safety and assurance, training and outreach, quality engineering and assurance, and information systems support.

