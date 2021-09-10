NASA Awards Contract for Software Licenses, Maintenance, Support

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded Panamerica Computers of Luray, Virginia, an ordering vehicle to provide Box platform licenses, maintenance, and support services when the agency requires.

The firm-fixed-price Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurements (SEWP) Catalog began Sept. 1 with a three-year ordering period and a maximum total value of approximately $8.5 million.

The contract will be administered at the NASA Shared Services Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The NSSC performs select business activities for all NASA centers and several other federal agencies.

