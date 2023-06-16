NASA Awards Institutional, Maintenance, Operations, and Repair Contract

NASA

16 Jun, 2023, 16:00 ET

CLEVELAND, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Mainthia Technologies Inc., of Cleveland to provide test and operations support at NASA's Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field in Cleveland and Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio.

The Institutional, Maintenance, Operations, and Repair (IMOR) contract is a hybrid firm fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a maximum potential value of approximately $155 million and a combination of base work and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity work. The two-year performance period begins Oct. 1, and is followed by three one-year options, which would end Sept. 30, 2028.

The IMOR contract will provide all labor, supervision, tools, materials, equipment, transportation, and management necessary for the operation, maintenance, and repairs of institutional systems and Central Process Systems (CPS). These services include operations, maintenance, and repair of CPS equipment, high-voltage electrical substations, cryogenic systems, institutional buildings, systems, structures, grounds, and paved surfaces at Lewis Field and additional limited services at the Armstrong Test Facility. This also includes certification services for all pressurized vessels and systems.

