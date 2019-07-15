NASA Awards IV&V Management and Communications Support 2 Contract
Jul 15, 2019, 16:42 ET
GREENBELT, Md., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to TI Verbatim Consulting, Parkersburg, West Virginia, for Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Management and Communications Support.
The contractor is Small Business Administration 8(a) certified and is a 100% Minority and Economically Disadvantaged Women Owned Small Business. The one-year firm fixed price contract has a value of $658,039 and four one-year options to extend the period of performance to July 2024. If all option years are executed, the total value of this contract is $3,543,272.
TI Verbatim Consulting will provide administrative and technical services including strategic communications support, knowledge management, events, website support, and metrics to assist the IV&V Program in meeting its mission for NASA.
The work will be performed primarily at NASA's Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia.
