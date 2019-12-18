NASA Awards Launch Services Contract for Environmental Satellite Mission

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected United Launch Services LLC (ULS) of Centennial, Colorado, to provide launch services for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) mission, which will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's weather, oceans and environment, real-time mapping of total lightning activity, and improved monitoring of solar activity and space weather.

The total cost for NASA to launch GOES-T is approximately $165.7 million, which includes the launch service and other mission related costs.

The GOES-T mission currently is targeted to launch in December 2021 on an Atlas V 541 rocket from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. GOES-T is the third spacecraft in the next generation GOES-R Series of geostationary weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The GOES-R Series includes GOES-R, S, T, and U.

NASA's Launch Services Program at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida will manage the ULS launch service. The GOES-R Flight Projects Office is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The GOES-R Program is managed by NOAA.

For more information about NASA programs and missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

