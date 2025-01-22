NASA Awards Logistics, Metrology Support Services Contract

News provided by

NASA

Jan 22, 2025, 17:23 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a small business set-aside contract to Apache Innovations JV of Albuquerque, New Mexico, to provide logistics, and related support services to NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

The Glenn Logistics and Metrology (GLAM) contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a maximum potential value of approximately $72.3 million. The contract phase-in begins Monday, Feb. 17 and is followed by a two-year base period beginning April 1, a two-year option, a one-year option, and a potential extension of performance through Sept. 30, 2030. 

Under this contract, the company will provide NASA Glenn with logistics management, disposal operations, equipment management, lifecycle logistics and supply chain management, mail management, supply and materials management operations, transportation management, and other logistical services. Apache also will perform calibration services, measuring and test equipment procurement, and supply purchases.

For information about NASA visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

