NASA Awards Multi-Center Administrative Support Services Contract

News provided by

NASA

Dec 13, 2024, 16:38 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected FedSync-BFS, LLC of Alexandria, Virginia, to provide administrative services for multiple NASA centers.

The Multi-Center Administrative Support Services Contract is a firm-fixed-price and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a value not to exceed $200 million during a five-year ordering period. The performance period begins April 1, 2025.

Contracted work will take place in six NASA centers and facilities, including Johnson Space Center in Houston, Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and the White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The contract will provide administrative support including, but not limited to, general office services, data management services, travel coordination, time and labor collection, property coordination, move coordination, training coordination, information services coordination, customer service, special events coordination, and miscellaneous activities.

For information about NASA and other agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

