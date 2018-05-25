WASHINGTON, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA has exercised options under the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition III (Rapid III) contract for two additional Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) spacecraft to be built for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Orbital ATK of Dulles, Virginia, will build NOAA's Joint Polar Satellite System JPSS-3 and -4. The contract value is $460 million and the period of performance will extend through 2026. The work will be performed at Orbital ATK's facility in Gilbert, Arizona.

Orbital, which currently is developing the JPSS-2 spacecraft, will design, develop, fabricate, integrate, test and provide post-delivery support for the third and fourth spacecraft in the series.

JPSS satellites collect global, multi-spectral radiometry and other specialized meteorological, oceanographic data via remote sensing of land, sea and atmospheric properties. These data support NOAA's mission for continuous observation of Earth's environment to understand and predict changes in weather, climate, oceans and coasts.

NOAA funds the JPSS missions and NASA is the acquisition agent for the flight systems, launch services and components of the ground system.

Learn more about JPSS at:

http://www.jpss.noaa.gov

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-options-for-two-joint-polar-satellite-system-spacecraft-300655179.html

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

