NASA Awards PathFinder Digital Contract to Study Free Space Optics

"Laser communications is likely to be a disruptive technology in the field of satellite communications, especially regarding its use as a backbone for space to ground communications with GEO, MEO and LEO networks. PathFinder is proud to be at the forefront of free space optic communications. Our growing expertise in laser/optical communications is a great supplement to our extensive experience in RF communications. We look forward to continuing our work in this field with NASA, other US Government agencies and industry," said Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost beneficial communications solutions for its customers.

For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (404) 478-2082.

Contact: Roger McGarrahan

PathFinder Digital LLC

Phone: (413) 575-5631

Email: Rmcgarrahan@pathfinderdigital.com

SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC

Related Links

https://www.PathFinderDigital.com

