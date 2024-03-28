NASA Awards Promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Math Nationwide

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is awarding approximately $3.7 million to 17 museums, science centers, and other informal education institutions as part of an initiative to ignite STEM excitement. The money will go toward projects that inspire students and their learning support systems to take an active role in the wonder of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Orlando Science Center brings STEM engagement to the community via a weekly after school series, culminating in an Engineering Design Challenge. Credit: Orlando Science Center

"We're excited to grow the community of informal education organizations through these awards," said Torry Johnson, deputy associate administrator of STEM Engagement Programs at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "These organizations bring the excitement of STEM and spaceflight to students where they are, helping us inspire the Artemis Generation of future explorers and innovators. These awards are a real catalyst for partnerships that connect STEM education and NASA's missions to communities across the nation."

Projects were selected for NASA's Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) program and TEAM II Community Anchor Awards. Both are funded through NASA's Next Generation STEM project, which supports kindergarten to grade 12 students, caregivers, and formal and informal educators in engaging the Artemis Generation in the agency's missions and discoveries. The selected projects will particularly engage students from underserved communities in a variety of STEM learning opportunities including exhibits, mentorship, educational content, and hands-on activities.

TEAM II Awards

NASA's vision for TEAM II is to enhance the capability of informal education institutions to host NASA-based learning activities while increasing the institutions' capacity to bring NASA resources to students. The agency has selected four institutions to receive approximately $3.2 million in cooperative agreements for projects they will implement during the next three to four years.

The selected institutions and their proposed projects are:

Franklin Institute , Philadelphia : NASA's Next Advocates: Connecting Youth to NASA Through a Co-Created Near-Peer Mentorship Program

, : NASA's Next Advocates: Connecting Youth to NASA Through a Co-Created Near-Peer Mentorship Program WEX Foundation, San Antonio : New Worlds Await You - Next Generation

: New Worlds Await You - Next Generation Astrobotic Foundation, Pittsburgh : Cosmic Careers from the Earth to the Moon

: Cosmic Careers from the Earth to the Moon EcoExploratorio, Inc., San Juan, Puerto Rico – Innovative Space Learning Activities Center: Living On and Beyond Earth

Community Anchor Awards

The designation as a Community Anchor recognizes institutions as locations that will bring NASA STEM and space science to students and families in traditionally underserved areas. The agency has selected 13 institutions to receive approximately $510,000 in grants to help make these one-to-two-year projects a reality, enhancing the local impact and strengthening their ability to build sustainable connections between their communities and NASA.



The selected institutions and their proposed projects are:

Exploration Works, Helena, Montana : Moon to Mars to Montana

: Moon to Mars to Montshire Museum of Science, Norwich, Vermont : Empowerment Through Climate Action

: Empowerment Through Climate Action Intrepid Museum Foundation, Inc., New York : NASA Explore Days

: NASA Explore Days Discovery Place, Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina : NASA Community Space Stations

: NASA Community Space Stations The Discovery Museum, Bridgeport, Connecticut : Using Community Science to Engage Underrepresented Youth in Authentic STEM Engagement and Research

: Using Community Science to Engage Underrepresented Youth in Authentic STEM Engagement and Research Museum of Discovery and Science, Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Florida : Delivering NASA STEM Education Programs to Underserved Communities in Broward County

: Delivering NASA STEM Education Programs to Underserved Communities in GrowingGreat, Manhattan Beach, California : Food in Space and in the City: Teens Tackle Food Security in Their Los Angeles Community

: Food in Space and in the City: Teens Tackle Food Security in Their Los Angeles Community Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Cleveland : Expanding STEM/Astronomy Learning to Underserved Youth Communities

: Expanding STEM/Astronomy Learning to Underserved Youth Communities Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, McMinnville, Oregon : Spaced Out! Fostering STEM Literacy in Students Grades 5 to 8: Through Immersive Space Science Learning Experiences

: Spaced Out! Fostering STEM Literacy in Students Grades 5 to 8: Through Immersive Space Science Learning Experiences Ocean County College , Toms River, New Jersey : Family on Campus Using Science

, : Family on Campus Using Science San Diego Air & Space Museum, San Diego : Imagine the Future of Space

: Imagine the Future of Space FL Newspaper in Educ Coordinator, Deerfield Beach, Florida : Increasing STEM Engagement Among Underserved Youth in Tampa Bay, Florida

: Increasing STEM Engagement Among Underserved Youth in STEM Advancement, Inc., Pinola, Mississippi : Equipping and Inspiring Rural Students with Space–Related Experience

Next Gen STEM is a project within NASA's Office of STEM Engagement, which develops unique resources and experiences to spark student interest in STEM and build a skilled and diverse next generation workforce.

For the latest NASA STEM events, activities, and news, visit:

https://stem.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA