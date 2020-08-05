NASA Awards STTR Research Grant To Geisel Software And UNLV For Robot Simulation Platform for Source Search and Mapping

The research is critically important to solving problems such as mapping, localization, atmospheric transmission spectroscopy, electromagnetic radiation detection of all kinds, seismic and other planetary sensing, and more. Woosoon Yim, Ph.D. and professor of mechanical engineering in UNLV's Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering, will serve as principal investigator and his team at UNLV will work in tandem with Geisel Software's engineers to address the complex issues inherent in swarming applications.

"Geisel Software is honored to be selected for this Phase I STTR in cooperation with UNLV," commented Brian Geisel, Chief Executive Officer at Geisel Software. "We're excited to be working with such a well-regarded university that's committed to serving minority and underrepresented students. This STTR will give students an opportunity to grow not only in the initial phase as students, but also through the eventual productization phase as engineers."

"Space is a challenging experimentation environment and developing a realistic simulation platform for studying coordination and control of swarms of the ground and aerial vehicles is integral to safe space exploration," said Yim. "Geisel Software has technical expertise in solving complex software challenges and experience building custom solutions for government organizations. This partnership builds off our combined strengths to help NASA achieve their exploration goals."

The STTR program is a highly competitive three-phase program that reserves a specific percentage of federal research and development funding to award to small businesses in partnership with nonprofit research institutions to move ideas from the laboratory to the marketplace, to foster high-tech economic development, and to address the technological needs of the federal government.

About Geisel Software, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Geisel Software, Inc. (http://geisel.software) is a Massachusetts-based custom software development firm. Geisel's highly trained, innovative team creates elegantly designed, world-class web / cloud, mobile apps and embedded software for some of the most visionary hardware, software and security companies in the medical and robotics industries. Geisel Software is committed to understanding our customer's business and clearly defining project parameters to deliver powerful, unique solutions that allow them to innovate, create and succeed. We serve federal and state government and commercial enterprises across the United States.

About UNLV

UNLV is a doctoral-degree-granting institution of more than 31,000 students and 3,900 faculty and staff that has earned the nation's highest recognition for both research and community engagement from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. UNLV offers a broad range of respected academic programs and is committed to recruiting and retaining top students and faculty, educating the region's diverse population and workforce, driving economic activity, and creating an academic health center for Southern Nevada. Learn more at unlv.edu.

