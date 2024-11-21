NASA Awards Test Operations Contract

News provided by

NASA

Nov 21, 2024, 17:43 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Sierra Lobo, Inc. of Fremont, Ohio, to provide for test operations, test support, and technical system maintenance activities at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

The NASA Stennis Test Operations Contract is fixed-price, level-of-effort contract that has a value of approximately $47 million. The performance period begins July 1, 2025, and extends three years, with a one-year base period and two one-year option periods.

The contract will provide test operations support for customers in the NASA Stennis test complex. It also will cover the operation and technical systems maintenance of the high-pressure industrial water, high-pressure gas, and cryogenic propellant storage support areas, as well as providing welding, fabrication, machining, and component processing capabilities.

NASA Stennis is the nation's largest propulsion test site, with infrastructure to support projects ranging from component and subscale testing to large engine hot fires. Researchers from NASA, other government agencies, and private industry utilize NASA Stennis test facilities for technology and propulsion research and developmental projects.

For information about NASA and other agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NASA Plans to Assign Missions for Two Future Artemis Cargo Landers

NASA Plans to Assign Missions for Two Future Artemis Cargo Landers

NASA, along with its industry and international partners, is preparing for sustained exploration of the lunar surface with the Artemis campaign to...
NASA to Provide Coverage of Progress 90 Launch, Space Station Docking

NASA to Provide Coverage of Progress 90 Launch, Space Station Docking

NASA will provide live launch and docking coverage of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft delivering nearly three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics