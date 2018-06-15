NASA Awards the Short Wave Infra-Red Sensor Chip Assembly for WFIRST

GREENBELT, Md., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, LLC, Camarillo, California, for the Short Wave Infra-Red Sensor Chip Assembly (SCA) for the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) Project.

Managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, WFIRST is fully-funded for Fiscal Year 2018. Work will continue on the mission in this time period until appropriations for Fiscal Year 2019 have been determined.

The contract is a Cost-Plus-Award-Fee contract with a value of $23,035,123. The period of performance is from June 14, 2018, through Oct. 31, 2020.

The contract shall provide 72 Short Wave Infrared SCA devices for the WFIRST Space Flight Focal Plane Assembly. In addition, the contractor shall perform a Warm Functional Test and Cold Functional Screen Test for final space flight SCA testing and performance requirements verification.

