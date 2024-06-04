NASA Awards University Research Projects to Support Agency Missions

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA announced the recipients of the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) grants, which will support scientific and technical research projects for more than 20 universities and organizations across the United States.

"NASA's EPSCoR awards are a tool to strengthen research capacity in areas across our nation that have historically been underrepresented in government research," said Torry Johnson, deputy associate administrator of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Engagement Programs at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "The goal with each award is to provide institutions a long-term and sustainable pathway to participating in the aerospace industry by cultivating competitive research capabilities and fostering strategic relationships with NASA experts."

The EPSCoR awards will compliment NASA's research portfolio to benefit future missions. Selected proposals cover a range of science and technology needs including in space manufacturing, heliophysics, astronaut health, and climate research.

The NASA EPSCoR Rapid Response Research grants, funded by the agency's Office of STEM Engagement, will award approximately $100,000 to each project over the course of a one-year performance period for fiscal year 2024.

The awarded institutions are:

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of Arkansas in Little Rock

University of Delaware in Newark

in Iowa State University in Ames

in University of Idaho in Moscow

in University of Kentucky in Lexington

Louisiana Board of Regents in Baton Rouge

Board of in University of Mississippi in University

in University Montana State University in Bozeman

University of North Dakota in Grand Forks

University of Nebraska in Omaha

New Mexico State University in Las Cruces

Nevada System of Higher Education in Reno

Oklahoma State University in Stillwater

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island

in College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina

in South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City

in Rapid City West Virginia University in Morgantown

University of Wyoming in Laramie

NASA establishes partnerships with government, higher education, and industry to create lasting improvements in research infrastructure while enhancing national research and development competitiveness. The program is directed at those jurisdictions that have traditionally been underrepresented in competitive aerospace and aerospace-related research activities.

