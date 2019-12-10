NASA, Boeing to Hold Media Teleconference on Orbital Flight Test Mission

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will hold a news teleconference Thursday, Dec. 12, following the agency's Flight Readiness Review for Boeing's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test (OFT) to the International Space Station, as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program .

The teleconference will begin no earlier than 2 p.m. EST, or approximately one hour after the review ends. The start time will be adjusted as necessary. Media may participate and ask questions via phone only. For the dial-in number and passcode, please contact Kennedy's News Center at 321-867-2468 or ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Briefing participants include:

Phil McAlister , director, NASA Commercial Spaceflight Development

, director, NASA Commercial Spaceflight Development Kathy Lueders , manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program

, manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program Kirk Shireman , manager, International Space Station Program

, manager, International Space Station Program John Mulholland , vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program

, vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program Steve Koerner , director, Flight Operations

Launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is targeted for 6:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Boeing's uncrewed flight test will be Starliner's maiden mission to the International Space Station, which, is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program to return human spaceflight launches to the space station from American soil on America spacecraft and rockets.

For launch countdown coverage, NASA's launch blog, and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

