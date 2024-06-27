NASA, Boeing to Provide Commercial Crew, Space Station Update

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership from NASA's International Space Station and Commercial Crew Programs, as well as Boeing, will participate in a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT Friday, June 28.

NASA and Boeing continue to evaluate Starliner's propulsion system performance before returning from the International Space Station as part of the agency's Crew Flight Test. The agency also will discuss recent station operations.

Audio of the call will stream live on the agency's website:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Participants include:

Ken Bowersox , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

, associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate Steve Stich , manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

, manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program Bill Spetch , operations integration manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

, operations integration manager, NASA's International Space Station Program Emily Nelson , chief flight director, NASA's Johnson Space Center

, chief flight director, NASA's Johnson Space Center Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Commercial Crew Program, Boeing

Media interested in participating must contact the newsroom at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston no later than one hour prior to the start of the call at 281-483-5111 or [email protected].

As part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams lifted off at 10:52 a.m., June 5, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on an end-to-end test of the Starliner system. The crew docked to the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module at 1:34 p.m., June 6.

In its 24th year of continuously crewed operations, the space station is a unique scientific platform where crew members conduct experiments across multiple disciplines of research, including Earth and space science, biology, human physiology, physical sciences, and technology demonstrations not possible on Earth. Crews living aboard station are the hands of thousands of researchers on the ground, having conducted more than 3,300 experiments in microgravity. Station is the cornerstone of space commerce, from commercial crew and cargo partnerships to commercial research and national lab research, and lessons learned aboard the International Space Station are helping to pass the torch to future commercial stations.

