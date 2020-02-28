NASA, Boeing to Provide Outcome of Starliner Orbital Flight Test Reviews

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will host a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Friday, March 6, to discuss the outcome of the joint independent review team investigation into the primary issues detected during the company's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test in December as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Participants in the briefing will be:

Douglas Loverro , associate administrator of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

associate administrator of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate Jim Chilton , senior vice president at Boeing Space and Launch

, senior vice president at Boeing Space and Launch Kathy Lueders , manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program

, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program John Mulholland , vice president and manager of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner Program

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Joshua Finch at joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov by 10 a.m. Friday for the dial-in information.

SOURCE NASA

