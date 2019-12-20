NASA, Boeing to Provide Update on Starliner Orbital Flight Test Status

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will host a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 21, to discuss the status of the Boeing Orbital Flight Test, and the test objectives that have been, and are expected to be, accomplished related to NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The uncrewed Boeing Starliner spacecraft launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 6:36 a.m. Friday, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on a flight test to the International Space Station. The Starliner did not reach the planned orbit and will not dock to the space station. Teams worked quickly to ensure the spacecraft was in a stable orbit and preserved enough fuel for a landing opportunity. Boeing, in coordination with NASA, is working to return Starliner to land in White Sands, New Mexico, on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Participants in the briefing will be:

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Jim Chilton , senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch Division

, senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch Division Steve Stich , deputy manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program

