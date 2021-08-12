NASA, Boeing to Provide Update on Starliner's Orbital Flight Test-2

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing are continuing discussions on the status of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, and will host a joint media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT, Friday, Aug. 13, to discuss the second uncrewed flight of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Participants in the briefing will be:

Kathryn Lueders , NASA associate administrator for human exploration and operations

, NASA associate administrator for human exploration and operations Steve Stich , manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program

, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program John Vollmer , vice president and program manager of Boeing's Commercial Crew Program

Audio of the teleconference will livestream online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact the newsroom at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at: [email protected] by 12 p.m. for the dial-in information.

The OFT-2 mission will launch Starliner on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. After launch, Starliner will dock to the space station before returning to Earth in the western United States as part of an end-to-end test flight to prove the system is ready to fly with crew aboard.

Learn more about NASA's Commercial Crew Program at:

http://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

