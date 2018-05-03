NASA Brings the International Space Station Experience to Salt Lake City

HOUSTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA is traveling to the Salt Lake City area May 15-17 to share the accomplishments, promise and opportunities for research aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik will share experiences from his recent mission to the space station where he and his crewmates supported hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science. He'll also share his perspective on space research opportunities and the special vantage over Earth that the orbital laboratory provides. Station scientist Pete Hasbrook will also participate in events along with Center for the Advancement of Science in Space's (CASIS) Associate Program Scientist Kenneth Savin to share opportunities on the space station with researchers from industry and academia.

On Tuesday, May 15, Bresnik and his NASA and CASIS colleagues will highlight the many commercial opportunities the space station provides for attendees at the Governor's Energy Summit taking place at Grand America Hotel Salt Lake City, 555 South Main Street, Salt Lake City. From 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., NASA's Driven to Explore mobile exhibit will be open outside the summit for attendees to explore. The mobile, multi-media exhibit immerses visitors in the NASA story and features a moon rock returned to Earth by the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. At noon, Bresnik will talk about his recent mission to the space station and share his experience through photos and video.

From 9:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, Bresnik, NASA and CASIS will be at the Natural History Museum of Utah. Visitors may tour the Driven to Explore mobile exhibit and learn about the space station. At 11 a.m., visitors will also have a chance to hear from Bresnik who will share stories from his time in space.

From 1-6 p.m. Thursday, May 17, Bresnik, NASA and CASIS will be at Thanksgiving Point to share the wonders of space and work aboard the space station. At 1 p.m., guests will have a chance to meet Bresnik and hear about his work and life aboard the space station.

Media are invited to all of the venues listed and interview opportunities are available upon request. Media interested in interviewing Bresnik or other NASA personnel should contact Megan Sumner at megan.c.sumner@nasa.gov.

Find Bresnik's biography at:

https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/randolph-j-bresnik/biography

Learn more about the International Space Station and its crews at:

http://www.nasa.gov/station

For more information about CASIS, visit:

http://www.iss-casis.org

SOURCE NASA

