NASA Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Wind Tunnel

HAMPTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday, December 11, 2020, marks the 50th anniversary of NASA's Langley Research Center's 14x22 Subsonic Wind Tunnel.

The facility is used to assess aerodynamic performance of aircraft over a wide range of takeoff, landing, cruise, and high angle-of-attack conditions. It can provide acoustic, tethered free-flight and forced-oscillation testing, motorsports research, aerodynamic material design studies and more.

The tunnel has been used by aircraft manufacturers, defense industry partners, the Department of Defense, and other government organizations.

NASA projects have included researchers working space, science, exploration and aeronautics programs in the continuing endeavor to achieve our NASA mission.

Interviews with a facility expert are available by request during the week of December 7th.

Images and video b-roll are available by request.

For more information on the 14x22 Subsonic Tunnel go to https://www.nasa.gov/aeroresearch/programs/aavp/aetc/subsonic/14x22

For more information about Langley go to http://www.nasa.gov/langley

