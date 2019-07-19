NASA Coverage of Vice President's Visit to Kennedy Space Center on Moon Landing Anniversary

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide television, still image, and social media coverage of Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, July 20 – the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

The day will begin at 11:25 a.m. EDT with Air Force Two's arrival at Kennedy's Shuttle Landing Facility (SLF) runway.

NASA Television and the agency's website will air live coverage of the Vice President's special address in Kennedy's historic Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout facility at 1:05 p.m.

During his visit, the Vice President will recognize the success of Apollo 11 – one of humanity's greatest achievements – and address progress in NASA's return to the Moon with the upcoming Artemis missions. Going back to the Moon sustainably with this innovative approach will enable America to take the next giant leap – sending humans to Mars.

There will be media coverage opportunities either for the arrival at the SLF or remarks at the Operations and Checkout facility. Media must choose one or the other when applying for credentials. Accreditation for this activity is open to U.S. media only. To receive credentials for this event, media must apply online by 5 p.m. today, July 19. Further information will be relayed during the accreditation process. All media accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

In addition, media must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov by 5 p.m. today with their full name, network affiliation, position (camera, still photographer, reporter), cell phone number, and email.

Coverage on NASA's social media accounts will include Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

For images and video of the Vice President's visit, go to:

https://www.nasa.gov/mediaresources

