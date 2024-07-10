NASA Deputy Administrator Strengthens Ties in Japan, Republic of Korea

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will visit Japan and the Republic of Korea beginning Thursday, July 11, to underscore the critical role of international cooperation in advancing space exploration and technology development.

During her week-long visit to the region, Melroy will engage with ministers and other senior government officials in both countries, including leaders from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and KASA (Korea AeroSpace Administration) to strengthen partnerships and highlight civil space cooperation.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy gives keynote remarks during the 37th Space Symposium, April 5, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Credits: NASA/Bill Ingalls

In Tokyo, Melroy will participate in the Secure World Foundation's 6th Summit for Space Sustainability, highlighting NASA's leadership in responsible and sustainable operations amid rapid technological advancements, many of them championed by the agency.

NASA and JAXA are working to advance sustainable human exploration of the Moon. NASA announced in April that Japan will design, develop, and operate a pressurized rover for exploration of the lunar surface. The activity is part of a shared goal for a Japanese national to be the first non-American to land on the Moon as part of a future Artemis mission, assuming important benchmarks are achieved. In addition, NASA and JAXA are advancing goals in climate research and space science missions to benefit humanity.

Melroy also will speak alongside other space agency leaders at the 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research in Busan, Korea, emphasizing opportunities for international and commercial collaboration in space research.

The visit to Korea coincides with the recent establishment of KASA and builds upon decades of collaboration with NASA in exploration, Earth and space science, and aeronautics.

For more information about NASA's international partnerships, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/oiir

SOURCE NASA