NASA Federal Credit Union and The Partnership Federal Credit Union Announce Their Merger Is Complete

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Federal Credit Union announced today that they and The Partnership Federal Credit Union successfully completed their merger as of October 1, 2019. The newly combined organization, which retains the NASA Federal Credit Union name, has close to $3 billion in assets and 14 branches, serving more than 177,000 members throughout the D.C. metropolitan area and the nation.

"We're proud to welcome The Partnership team and members to the NASA Federal family. Both credit unions share long histories of empowering people to achieve a brighter financial future," said NASA Federal Credit Union President and CEO, Douglas Allman. "The teamwork exhibited by both The Partnership and NASA Federal teams to bring this merger together has been exceptional. With the combined vision, people and capabilities of our two organizations, I am confident that our members, communities and employees will receive lasting benefits from this merger."

Theresa Mann, former President and CEO of The Partnership Federal Credit Union, will continue as NASA Federal Credit Union's Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Mann stated, "NASA Federal Credit Union is consistently one of the nation's best-performing credit unions. Their reputation, financial strength and capabilities will provide tremendous value to all involved and I am delighted to join the NASA Federal team."

About NASA Federal Credit Union

NASA Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned entirely by its members and operated for the benefit of all who belong. Chartered in 1949, NASA Federal Credit Union serves the diverse needs of more than 177,000 members nationwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $2.9 billion in assets.

